Keen photographers from across Yorkshire have been impressing fellow snappers with their very best shots of 2021.
Now YOU have the chance to vote for your favourite entry in the Camera Club Yorkshire Photographer of the Year competition.
Last month, members of the Telegraph & Argus and The Press Camera Clubs were invited to select their top shots of the year. There was no limit on the subject matter, and thousands of entries were posted in the clubs' Facebook groups, which have a joint membership of more than 3,700.
Now 20 entries have been shortlisted by our photographers and voting is open.
The winner will receive £150, plus a framed print and have a double page spread of their best photos printed in the paper. The runner up will receive a cheque for £50.
To vote, tick the box next to your favourite and click the 'vote' button below.
Voting closes on Friday, February 4 at 11.30pm.
