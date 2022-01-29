TWO years after the UK's first case of Covid-19 was recorded in York, an MP in the city has praised the "extraordinary" efforts of its people.

It is two years today (January 29) since the city became the 'ground zero' of Covid in the country - after two people were taken to hospital from the StayCity hotel in Paragon Street as they became unwell.

It was confirmed later that day that they both tested positive for Covid-19 - the virus spreading across the world causing a global pandemic.

The 28-year-old woman, who informed The Press of the first case of Covid in the UK, said that spotting paramedics in haz-mat suits outside the hotel gave her “shivers”.

"I didn’t expect to see what I saw. It was a shock when it was confirmed. As it blew up it just became more and more hard to believe," she said.

Looking back on the last two years, York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has praised the "extraordinary efforts" of the people of York - as well as paying tribute to those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

Maskell said: "The sobering reality is that over the last two years 155,000 people have tragically died from Covid-19 and nearly one in four have been infected - one of the worst records in the world.

In York, we stand with those who have also lost loved ones. Since the first Covid case in the UK, in York, 450 people have been taken by the virus. But, we are thankful that our NHS and care workers, our public health team and residents across York have worked so hard to keep our city safe.

"These extraordinary efforts, which have been so challenging, has meant that we have significantly bucked the national trend with a lower than average death toll. The acts of kindness and community cohesion has been utterly mind-blowing."

Meanwhile, Simon Morritt, chief executive at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said he has been "humbled" by the spirit of staff over the last two years.

Mr Morritt said: "The last two years have been one of unprecedented change and challenge for the NHS and our thoughts go out to all those families who have been affected by the virus. Each and every one of these patients is a much loved family member, friend or colleague.

"I have been humbled by the spirit, dedication and commitment of our staff, who continue to do a tremendous job in often difficult circumstances and unparalleled pressures. I am incredibly proud of them all."

Looking forward, after the easing of Plan B restrictions this week, Rachael Maskell is urging people to remain vigilant as the virus is still "pernicious" and causing pressure on the NHS.