A POPULAR raceday in East Yorkshire will have a new title partner in 2022 with the announcement of a new three-year Ladies Day partnership.

Ladies Day, hosted by Beverley Racecourse, has announced the three-year partnership with local car dealership, Porsche Centre Hull.

Due to take place on Wednesday August 10, the racecourse confirmed the addition of the brand, which will help drive forward the event. Working alongside each other, Beverley Racecourse and Porsche Centre Hull will help increase reach and awareness of the day as well as collaborating to showcase the latest Porsche car models.

Chief executive at Beverley Racecourse, Sally Iggulden, said: "The addition of Porsche Centre Hull to our already superb portfolio of partners marks the start of an exciting three-year partnership.

"The Porsche brand encapsulates everything great about a day at the races – style, excitement and exceptional horsepower. This partnership will further raise the game of our most popular raceday, and the highlight of many peoples social season."

The Ladies Day will include several brand activation assets in the lead up to the event, on the day itself and throughout the next three race seasons. Porsche Centre Hull will have representation with race sponsorships, brand activations and promotional opportunities.

With competitive horse racing action supported with musical entertainment throughout the day, the event will also feature the competitive Most Stylish Awards with Porsche Centre Hull supplying fabulous prizes for the Most Stylish Racegoer categories.

Brand director at Porsche Centre Hull, Richard Kitteridge, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this premier event at one of the finest racecourses in the UK and wish all spectators, trainers, jockeys and horses the very best of luck in what will be a tremendous day of racing.”

Tickets are now on sale for Ladies Day presented by Porsche Centre Hull from £10 in advance and can be purchased by visiting the website at: www.beverley-racecourse.co.uk.