A “WELL respected” and “admired” Harrogate Borough Councillor died last Tuesday after a long illness.

Conservative councillor Norman Waller had represented the Marston Moor ward since 2018 and was a member of several council committees.

He also served as parish councillor on Tockwith and Wilstrop Parish Council, as well as being a former chairman of Tockwith Agricultural Show.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: “It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of councillor Norman Waller.

“Councillor Waller was a respected and admired councillor who represented the Tockwith ward for almost four years and served on licensing committee, general purposes committee and the overview and scrutiny commission, as well Tockwith and Wilstrop Parish Council as parish councillor.

“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to councillor Waller’s family during this difficult time.”

In addition to the borough council paying tribute, Liberal Democrat councillor Philip Broadbank said: “Norman was fair minded and well respected throughout the Tockwith community where he had been involved in many local groups and the parish council for many years.

“We were very sorry to hear about his sad death and our thoughts are with his wife and family at this difficult time.

“He was always approachable and treated people fairly even if they had differing opinions on issues than the ones he held.”

An election to fill councillor Waller’s vacant seat on the borough council will be held in May.

This will coincide with elections to the new North Yorkshire Council which will take over control of all services from April 2023 when the eight county, district and borough councils will be abolished.