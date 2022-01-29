This is the full list of filming locations in Yorkshire from series 2 of The Witcher.

Series 1 of The Witcher saw Netflix crews film across Hungary, Poland, Spain and more.

But when Covid-19 spread throughout the world, The Witcher's production team set out a plot to film the entire season in the UK, spanning across 15 different locations.

The cast and crew, including Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, spent around one month in the country filming for the hit show.

Fans of the show can now embark on a road trip through Yorkshire, visiting exact locations from the Netflix show.

Photos via The Witcher/Netflix.

Filming locations for The Witcher in Yorkshire

After filming in County Durham, The Witcher crew headed to the Yorkshire Dales.

Gordale Scar

The cast and crew spent three days filming at Gordale Scar in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Gordale Scar is a hidden gorge with two waterfalls and dramatic limestone cliffs over 100 meters high. The rocks and mossy gorge were carved over thousands of years by torrents of glacial meltwater and successive Ice Ages.

“We began to explore Yorkshire a lot more deeply and found some just absolutely extraordinary locations up there," Andrew Laws, The Witcher's production designer, said.

Plumpton Rocks

Crews then visited Plumpton Rocks, described as a "last-minute find" by the location department.

Found in Harrogate, Plumpton Rocks is a Grade II listed man-made lake surrounded by gardens and rocks eroded over hundreds of years by wind and rain.

The garden was created in the 1760s, a location much loved by landscape artist J.M.W. Turner.

In fact, Turner was commissioned by the owner of Plumpton Rocks after a visit to Yorkshire in 1797 - one of the artist's first commissioned landscapes in oils.

“In the end, it satisfied all the little pieces,” Laws said.

Fountains Abbey

The final week of filming in Yorkshire took place at Fountains Abbey, one of the best-preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England.

Founded in 1132, Fountains Abbey operated for over 400 years and became one of the wealthiest monasteries in England until its dissolution in 1539, under the order of King Henry VIII.