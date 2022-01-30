THE NHS is now offering Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk.
Children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or, who live with someone who is in immunosuppressed, will be able to get the first dose of the Covid vaccine in line with advice set out by the JCVI.
There are around 500,000 eligible children in the latest cohort.
Eligible children include those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities and other conditions as outlined by the UK Health Security Agency in the Green Book.
All eligible five to 11-year-olds will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks apart – a third of the amount used for adult vaccinations.
Parents and guardians should wait for the NHS to contact them for when it is their child’s turn to get the life-saving vaccine with local NHS teams already contacting those who are eligible.
GP led teams have been identifying eligible children ahead of vaccinations starting to help get jabs into arms as quickly as possible.
Over 850 sites have already signed up to be part of the latest expansion - with vaccinations to 5-11 year olds being delivered initially by GP led vaccination teams and hospital hubs.
