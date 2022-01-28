AN appeal has been launched after a man has died in York.
North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner's office to try and to try and trace the next of kin of Graham Barry Taylor - known to his friends as Barry.
A police spokesman said: "Barry died at his home in York earlier this week, aged 79.
"He possibly has family in Lancashire and Scotland.
"The coroner is trying to locate any family members.
"If you have any information that could assist, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk, marked for the attention of Sandra Prince."
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
