The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has named a storm that will bring high winds and wet weather to the northern UK on Saturday, January 29.

Storm Malik is a low-pressure system that will have a more sizeable impact on Denmark on Sunday, January 30, but on its way to the country, it will go through the UK first.

Much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England will be affected as a result.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said, “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north. The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

For the UK, gusts could reach up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely 60mph as Storm Malik tracks eastwards towards Denmark.

The Met Office said on its website that a yellow warning has been issued, which is likely to be reviewed over the weekend as developments become more certain