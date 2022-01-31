YORK people have been called to take part a race in support of an anti-poverty charity this Spring.

The charity Trussell Trust, who support a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food banks, are calling for runners of all fitness levels, walkers and cyclists to support families in financial crisis in a race in York on Saturday, April 2.

Trussell Trust support four food banks in York - Cornerstone in Tang Hall, Citadel in Gillygate, Living Word Church on Huntington Road, and Gateway Centre in Acomb - in providing emergency food and support to York residents in need.

Kate Merrifield, events engagement manager at the Trussell Trust, said: “Race Against Hunger is not just a run. It’s an opportunity to call for a change and help build a future where no one will need to use a food bank to put food on the table.

“It’s a challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, walk or cycle or do it in fancy dress, while raising vital funds to help stamp out hunger in the UK.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone in York to put their best foot forward and join #TeamTrussell – together, we can create a fairer, more just society.”

Racers can fundraise and plan their own routes in a place and time of the day that suits them, though they will be given training guides and support, a t-shirt, a back sign, and a ribbon armband to wear on the day to show that they are part of the event.

The Trussell Trust have been inspired to create this event in light of the cost of living crisis that the nation is facing, which the charity say has "laid bare the inadequacy of our social security system".

The charity has gone on to say that after Universal Credit was cut in October 2021, benefit levels fell to their lowest level in decades. Now, with inflation increasing, they have found that people can no longer afford the essentials of food, heating and clothing.

The charity believes that everyone should be able to afford these necessities, and want to campaign for a social security system where no one needs to rely on a food bank to get by.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, Trussell Trust's food bank network provided 2.5 million food supplies to people in need, which was a 33 per cent increase on the previous year - 122,726 went to people in Yorkshire.

The Trussell Trust are urging people in York to join in the event. To sign up for the race, and get your fundraising guide and training tip, visit: trusselltrust.org/raceagainsthunger