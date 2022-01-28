WORK is underway to restore a popular restaurant to its former glory after it was destroyed by fire.
The Star Inn pub at Harome, near Helmsley, which was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November of last year, is currently being pieced back together.
The Star is an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze completely gutted the pub roof.
Chef and Patron, Andrew Pern said: “Preparation work is underway now.
"The building has been cleared ready to be put to its former glory.
"The mouseman furniture is away at Kilburn to be refurbished, the thatcher is on standby to sort the roof and re-thatch like for like again, nothing will change structurally at all, we will hopefully open the doors again for business late summer to autumn.
"I’d like to thank all the staff, local community for their support and the kind messages we are still receiving."
The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.
It was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm on November 24 last year.
At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.
North Yorkshire officers were appealing for witnesses and information after the fire tore through the thatched roof.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment