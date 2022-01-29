AN historic property where an iconic chocolate brand owner once lived is on the market for over £1 million.
Curzon Lodge is a 10-bed, early 17th Century Grade II listed home and is steeped in York’s history, being one of the oldest properties in Dringhouses.
It is on the market for the first time in 33 years at an asking price of £1,350,000.
The property was once home to Noel Goddard Terry, the first Terry of the Terry’s Chocolate family, and his wife Kathleen, and neighbours the National Trust's Arts and Crafts home Grade I listed Goddard’s, built for the couple in 1927.
Curzon Lodge has a detached five-bed annexe, a former coach house and stables which has been converted into Stable Cottages.
The property is on the doorstep of York Racecourse and has a large mature garden.
Dringhouses itself started as a Roman settlement, which grew into a farming community in the medieval period, and by the 19th century, had developed into an affluent area, where influential York families built large residences.
Tanya Coffey from Savills in York said: “Curzon Lodge offers buyers lots of space and a great garden. It’s full of charm and potential and, with updating and modernisation, would make a wonderful family home in a fantastic location.
"The separate annexe provides scope for working from home or, perhaps, multi-generational living. ”
Those interested can call Savills, York on 01904 200057.
