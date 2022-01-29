FUTURE apprentices and employers will have the opportunity to connect at an upcoming apprenticeship fair at a popular venue in York.
As part of National Apprenticeship Week 2022, The Apprenticeship Hub are organising the Build the Future Apprenticeship Fair at York Racecourse on February 10.
The event will see employers from a wide range of sectors and apprenticeship providers from across the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding region under one roof to discuss their opportunities with attendees.
Vicky Wright, project manager for The Apprenticeship Hub, is "delighted" to be providing employers with this opportunity to recruit their future workforce.
"This event is another great way to support employers. Recruitment is a big issue in the region at the moment, so we’re happy to be able to provide this opportunity to put employers in touch with potential new recruits," Vicky said.
Employers exhibiting at the event include Portakabin, Garbutt and Elliott, Drax Energy, Nestlé, Karro Foods, Citywide Health and the British Army.
Attendees are welcome to drop in between 11am and 7pm to browse the employer stalls and learn more about the wide range of opportunities available.
To find out more, or book a place at the fair, visit: bit.ly/AppHubFair
