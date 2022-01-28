OPPONENTS of the chosen site for a new railway station on the outskirts of York have voiced concerns.

Mark Guilford, chairman of Haxby Town Council, said points have been raised following a discussion between Haxby Town Council and City of York.

As previously reported, City of York Council compared and evaluated two options for the development in Haxby, with the preferred option being off Towthorpe Road. The alternative was on Station Road.

The evaluation by council officers stated the Towthorpe Road site has a much stronger case for the station location.

But at a subsequent meeting of Haxby Town Council, local councillors said they thought the Towthorpe Road site, which is a country lane in the green belt, was not ideal and that a third option should be considered adjacent to the York outer ring road, which had been in an original council options report.

Cllr Guilford said: "The overall feeling was that a conclusion regarding the Towthorpe location was being taken not because it was the best site, but rather it was an attempt to meet a funding deadline regardless of the overall suitability of the site.

"We understand the terms of funding that the city received from central government for this feasibility study set out that a station should be in place over a very short time frame, I believe that was defined as spring 2024.

"Our understanding is that there were originally five locations being considered, one site was nearer to Strensall, another was the Towthorpe Road site, a third was to be located were the Haxby allotments are situated on Station Road, a fourth was near the junction of Haxby Road and the ring road with the final site somewhere in New Earswick.

"Of those five the original option preferred by the project team was the allotments land. However, given the time constraints and notice periods that allotment holders would be due along with the associated parking congestion the team felt it was not viable.

"The project team also expressed the opinion that the ring road location was also problematic as they felt it would require another exit from the roundabout and that the development could cause a merging of Haxby and New Earswick.

"That final point is where the town council held a different opinion."

The council says feedback from the neighbourhood planning team for Haxby and Wigginton seems to show a preference for the ring road site.

And there are already roundabouts on the ring road that currently incorporate five exits.

Also they say the merging of Haxby and New Earswick has in effect already happened as the dividing line between the villages is the rail line – not the ring road.

City of York Council has already said the case for Towthorpe Road included the ownership of the land, deliverability within Government timescales, potential connectivity, and ease of access.

The adjacent land on Towthorpe Road is also larger for facilities such as car parking, and is located further away from the nearby primary school.

Back in December York council leader Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “I look forward to working with the local community, Network Rail, and the Department for Transport to move forward this major project and ensure that Haxby station is delivered to the benefit of the local area as well as the wider city.”

Cllr Edward Pearson, councillor for Haxby and Wigginton ward, added: “The new station would provide direct access to the rail network for thousands of local residents from Haxby, Wigginton, and surrounding communities. This means improved access to new employment, business and leisure opportunities, increasing connectivity for our part of York, and providing faster, more efficient, and sustainable travel.

“The preferred site has clear benefits; however we are aware some residents have legitimate concerns over localised impacts, so we welcome further consultation to listen to local residents and identify opportunities to mitigate these concerns and make Haxby station a real community asset.”