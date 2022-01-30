In 1997 JK Rowling released Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the rest is history.
Since readers young and old were first introduced to the 'boy who lived' -under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive - fans have been spoilt with seven books and eight films.
It has since become one of the world's most-loved fictional worlds with grown aldults still awaiting their letter from Hogwarts.
Many of us grew up alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione, glued to the books and eagerly awaiting the cinema releases, while younger generations are only just discovering the magical world beyond Platform 9 3/4.
Most of us will have seen every movie multiple times, and we all know someone who thinks they’re a Potter expert.
So, it’s time to test your (or their) knowledge with the ultimate Harry Potter quiz.
There are five different rounds, from spells and potions to Hogwarts and creatures, and questions range from common knowledge to very niche.
See how many you can get right.
Harry Potter quiz - How many can you get right?
