YORK'S Residents' Festival returns to the city this weekend - and tickets are going fast for the top attractions in the city.

The festival returns returns with over 70 attractions, events and offers. Taking place predominantly over Saturday and Sunday, some offers are extended for up to a week exclusively for York residents.

Announced earlier this month, there has been huge demand for the offers, with many attractions already sold out.

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York said: “York Residents’ Festival is our way of saying thank you to residents for sharing their beautiful city with tourists throughout the year.

"We’re so pleased to be able to offer over 70 special offers this year, with huge savings. It’s a brilliant opportunity to rediscover corners of the city and support our local businesses.

"Some of the venues do require pre-booking this year to ensure social distancing, so make sure you book your place as soon as you can."

Make It York has put together a list of the top 10 attractions to visit during the festival with the time slots booking is still available at:

City Sightseeing – Hop on City Sightseeing York's open top bus for a free guided tour. The tour takes about an hour from Exhibition Square. One tour per customer. Saturday between 10am – 3pm. York Dungeon - Get ready for a thrilling time as you journey through 2000 years of York's darkest history. Free entry on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 12:30pm for York residents. Tickets must be collected in advance from York Visitor Information Centre. York Dungeon Walking Tour - Join the York City Walking Tour for 60 minutes of heart-thumping fun and thrills. Free to York Residents, tours will depart at 10.30am, 12.00pm, 1.30pm and 3.00pm. Tickets must be collected in advance from York Visitor Information Centre. York Astronomical Society - Activities include air rocket launches, cosmonaut selfies, Solar System model, astrophotography, safe viewings of the Sun and an observatory tour. On Saturday evening, once it gets dark and weather permitting, there will be a free stargazing event with talk. Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 4pm. Fairfax House - Explore the finest Georgian Townhouse in England. Limited tickets still available for Saturday. York Army Museum - Free talk about the Yorkshire Soldier at Gallipoli. Saturday - 10am-4pm and Sunday 10am-1pm. York Castle Museum - Come and see hundreds of years of York’s history in one place – from 18th century prison cells to the world famous recreated Victorian Street, Kirkgate. York Castle museum’s galleries hold thousands of historic York objects that bring the past to life. Limited tickets available on Saturday and Sunday. Yorkshire Air Museum – Experience more than a century of aviation, all in one historic location. Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 4pm. York Art Gallery - Free admission to the major exhibition ‘Young Gainsborough: Rediscovered Landscape Drawings’. Saturday and Sunday 11am - 4pm. Get Cycling – Discover the city by bike with free hire for 4 hours. Today (Friday January 28) 8.30am - 5.50pm. Saturday 10am - 4pm.

There are also limited tickets still available for York Minster, JORVIK Viking Centre and Barley Hall. Plus, there are still many attractions that don’t require pre-booking such as Grand Opera House, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, Holgate Windmill, City Cruises, Merchant’s Adventurers Hall and more.

For further details, or to book tickets, click here.