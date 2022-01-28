NORTH Yorkshire hospitals are struggling to discharge patients due to pressures within the care sector.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to exert pressure upon the links between the NHS hospitals and the adult social care sector.

Patients who are medically fit enough for discharge but are still in need of further after care are having to remain in hospital.

This has left the transfer of patients from hospital beds to care home under strain, often referred to as 'bed-blocking'.

A spokesperson from the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The NHS is facing a sustained high level of pressure across every sector and our trust is no different, with several factors contributing to this and compromising our ability to manage the flow of patients through our hospitals. It is a national issue that has been ongoing for some time.

"We are also making huge efforts to tackle the backlog of patients needing planned treatment, however, this is restricted by the ongoing need to manage Covid, related infection prevention and control measures and the challenge of winter.

“The wider pressures in the system, in particular, social care is also having a significant impact on our hospitals. Partner organisations are facing the same workforce and demand issues as ourselves and we have a large numbers of patients who are medically fit for discharge but are delayed in hospital.

“Clearly we would like to see fewer patients delayed in hospital beds, whatever the reason, and we are working hard with our commissioners, local authorities and other providers to work towards ensuring that only those patients who need acute care are in hospital. We need to make sure that patients who are fit to leave hospital are discharged safely and are able to recover in the right place with the right support.”

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “The City of York Council continues to work closely with our partners to ensure people receive the right care at the right time.

"Individuals are admitted into hospital because they require clinical support at that time”

The spokesperson from the NHS Trust added: "We have seen activity returning to pre-pandemic levels across many our services with particular pressure within our two emergency departments."

The NHS Trust also told The Press that there were two patients with Covid in ICU before Christmas, with the number of Covid positive patients in hospital being 74.

The Press is still awaiting comment from York's care sector.