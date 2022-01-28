FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 11.34pm last night to a house in Broadway West in Fulford.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a report of a tumble dryer fire in a residential property.
"On arrival, crews found a small fire in the dryer was out and the fire had caused the electrics to the property had blown.
"Crews carried out an inspection only and gave the occupant advice."
