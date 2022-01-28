A MAJOR road was closed in both directions for several hours after a crash.
The A64 was closed in Ryedale last night (January 27) at West Heslerton in both directions while emergency services attended a collision.
North Yorkshire Police's Sgt Paul Cording said: "Thankfully no one is injured but the road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.
"Please avoid the area or find an alternative route."
The road has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
