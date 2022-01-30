THIS archive image of York’s Coney Street, taken in 1986, may jog a memory or two for some of our readers.
During the Eighties, Coney Street was the place to go for those looking for the latest fashion, a place where you could browse endlessly in Chelsea Girl or Etam.
Pictured on the left, you can see the former British Home Stores, now occupied by Sports Direct. And on the right, WHSmith, a must-go-to for those school essentials.
In 2016, BHS went into administration, leading to job losses and closures nationwide, including the long-standing shop on York’s Coney Street.
For others, memories of shopping in one of York’s main thoroughfares may include the well-known department store, Leak & Thorpe, sometimes referred to as the “Selfridges of York” and Debenhams.
