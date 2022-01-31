THE recent changes to the Highway Code will only agonise motorists regarding giving way to pedestrians when turning left and the positioning of cyclists.

The problems regarding pedestrians wandering into the roads unfortunately are exasperated by the use of mobile phones and a complete lack of spacial awareness by many pedestrians.

Most motorists are travelling at the same speeds, in the same direction, and in an orderly fashion.

Cyclists, on the other hand, travelling with different abilities, progress at vastly different speeds and competence.

An elderly person out for a spin, a regular cyclist and a competition cyclist can and do travel down the same stretch of of road, weaving in and out of moving traffic and other cyclists.

Perhaps cycling at a furious pace should be discouraged in built-up areas with some sort of registration imposed and a number plate to make reckless cyclists accountable for their actions.

Do cyclists have to give way to pedestrians when turning left? I very much doubt it.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

Time to clean up their act

IT is pleasing to see that the City of York Council, and indeed The Press, have at last caught up with comments made in a letter I had published last year regarding the excess amount of sewage discharged from the Naburn Treatment Works, when anglers reported their lines to be draped with tissues, toilet roll paper and other unsavoury items.

As well as being totally unwanted, also being a health hazard as there was nowhere to clean their hands before eating and drinking.

Perhaps the authorities will take note and "clean up their act".

R Hutchinson,

General Secretary,

York & District Amalgamation of Anglers,

St. Clements Club,

Count de Burgh Terrace,

York

Thank you for the memory!

GOSH what a surprise when I saw your publication of the advert for the Charleston Contest in 1972. It evoked many happy memories from 50 years ago.

Myself and my then fiancée used to love to go dancing and the Cat’s Whiskers was a great venue. We had no idea it was competition night so imagine our delight when we won!

We then went on to the regional heat at the Mecca in Leeds and were over the moon to win again.

The prize was a weekend in London and to compete as part of the Carl Alan Awards at the Lyceum.

We practised our routine and I made a Charleston dress, which I still have today! However, despite looking the part, we didn’t win.

Needless to say we had a great experience.

Thank you for the memory.

Jacqueline Sedgwick (nee Olive),

Meadlands,

York

What happened to innocent until proven guilty?

I DON’T know if I’m supposed to be flattered or offended by Derek Reed’s suggestion that “Laverack” might be considered a rejected alternative name for this city if Prince Andrew doesn’t relinquish his title Duke of York.

What I do know is that there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty and that this is supposed to apply to everyone; pauper or Prince.

I also know that kicking a man when he’s down is an ugly trait of the baying mob and I will have no part of it.

So I would have to decline my name for this city in any event. As Groucho Marx put it “I wouldn’t join any club that would have me as a member”.

I am not supporting Prince Andrew or defending anything he may have done.

I am simply saying that whether or not he is eventually found to be culpable of some form of wrongdoing, I find the current hounding of him extremely distasteful and un-British.

Matthew Laverack,

Eldon Street,

York

What's your view? Send us a letter. Email - letters@thepress.co.uk