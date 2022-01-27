A CARE home boss has called for patience as unlimited visiting returns.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) chairman Mike Padgham, who runs four care homes in North Yorkshire gave a cautious welcome to the changes.

Changes include the reduction in outbreak management rules and self isolation periods for staff.

Mr Padgham who is the managing director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group said: “Of course, we welcome the reintroduction of unlimited visiting as we appreciate how important it is for residents and their families to be together and we, more than anyone, want to end the heartache that separation has brought.

“But we would appeal for caution and patience over this change. It is being introduced from Monday which gives care settings precious little time to prepare.

“We also have to bear in mind that care and nursing homes are going through their worst ever staffing crisis and, in some cases, might struggle to accommodate a sudden big influx of visitors.

“It will be down to individual homes to decide but I urge people to be patient with homes and I expect many, like mine for example, will want to retain an appointment system and of course continue to follow the guidance on negative tests, social distancing, personal protective equipment and hygiene.”

From Monday, January 31, restrictions in care homes will be relaxed with outbreak management rules and self-isolation periods both reduced.

Outbreak management will go from 28 days to 14, whilst staff self isolation periods will be reduced from 14 days to ten days.

He added: “The biggest issues care settings are facing at the moment are staffing levels, low occupancy and rising costs and together they are pushing some to the brink of survival.

“We need to get back to a position where homes can accept new admissions quickly after an outbreak and have the staff on shift to care for them.

“These measures will certainly help, but they are not the complete solution.

“In the short term we still believe the Government should set up a bank of volunteers who can help in care settings while we are so short-staffed.

“And longer term we desperately need the long-promised reform of the care system that would make working in social care a more attractive proposition in terms of staff pay, terms and conditions, so that we can tackle the underlying shortage of staff that continues to cripple the sector.”