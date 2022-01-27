EMERGENCY services were called in after a car was driven in to a house.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 11.53am today (January 27) to a house off Stockton Road in Thirsk after reports of a car that had collided with a house.
A spokesman for the service said: "Upon arrival we found a Toyota Yaris had been reversed into a property after the elderly man driving it had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.
"The man was out of the vehicle upon our arrival and there was damage caused to the bay window of the property with further damage to the brickwork and plaster inside.
"Crews assessed for stability and removed the vehicle from the front of the house using their winch."
