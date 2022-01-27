HUNDREDS of businesses in York should soon receive the first payment of the Omicron hospitality and leisure grant.

City of York Council is sending out the first payments to about 400 businesses this week, with a value of £1.5m.

The authority launched the process on January 14 and wrote to 1,200 city businesses who are likely to be eligible, with grants of up to £6,000 available. Applications can be made until March 18.

Payments will be made directly into your bank account if you have been contacted and completed the application form.

The council said they would be made over the coming weeks after required checks have been completed.

Anyone who has not been contacted should visit www.york.gov.uk/OHLG to see if they are eligible.

The council is also finalising the processes for distributing the Covid-19 additional restrictions fund and additional restrictions grant through a local support scheme, with further details to be announced soon.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, thanked council staff for their hard work to ensure payments can be made quickly.

"We’re grateful for the patience of those who have applied, and hope the fast payments will help them after a difficult festive period.

“Since the start of this pandemic we have administered over 25,000 grants with a value of more than £114 million, applied all available business rates support and invested £1 million in additional local support.

"There is more vital support to come soon, as we are set to announce the local support schemes to reach businesses who aren’t eligible for the Omicron leisure and hospitality grants.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning said: “ “We wanted to make this system as quick and easy as possible for businesses and it is great that the council will now start making payments.

“Our thanks also goes to the many businesses who have come forward.

“Whilst we are setting up further local business support schemes, we want to hear from any business who has missed out on coronavirus support and needs help to save jobs.

"Please email economicgrowth@york.gov.uk so we can continue to lobby the government on your behalf for comprehensive support and longer-term clarity to ensure York’s businesses and livelihoods are saved.”