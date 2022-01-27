YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by seven, taking it to 886.7 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 341 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 46,519.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by five, taking it to 984 cases per 100,000 population. A further 897 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 135,766.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 907.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 456 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 78,260.
Across the UK, a further 96,871 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 16,245,474.
