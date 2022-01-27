More motorists arrested in the Christmas anti-drink driving campaign have been banned.
Taylor Wilkinson, 18, of Little Meadows, Haxby, admitted drink driving when one and a half times the legal alcohol limit on Malton Road on December 10, and was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £323 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Charlie Robin Craig, 20, of West Court, Riccall, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A19 and A163 near Selby on December 19 when twice the legal alcohol limit. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Kamil Adrian Kleczynski, 36, of Emily Mews, off Lawrence Street, York, admitted drink driving on Rawcliffe Lane, York, on December 18. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for 14 months.
