POLICE have spent several days at an address near York as part of an attempted murder inquiry.
Vehicles could be seen outside a property in the Tockwith area.
A spokesman told the Press: “West Yorkshire Police carried out an operation in Tockwith, North Yorkshire as part of enquiries into the attempted murder of a man in Huddersfield on January 18. Three men have now been charged with attempted murder in relation to the offence and are progressing through the court system.”
Earlier this week police said two men from the Bradford area were due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
They were charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to an attack on Spinners Close in Huddersfield on the night of Tuesday, January 18. The incident left a man in his 20s with severe, life changing leg injuries.
A third Bradford man faced the same charges and appeared before magistrates on Monday January 24.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on February 21.
Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220030823 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
