A CARE group in North Yorkshire has stepped in to save a nursing home from the brink of closure in the area.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group will take over Oakland Nursing Home in Whitby in the next few weeks, securing the care of its residents and the jobs of its staff.

All existing staff are being offered posts with the new employer, matching their current pay, terms and conditions. But, the new owners have also started recruiting new staff for the home - and are looking for applicants for a number of posts.

Saint Cecilia’s director, Aaron Padgham, said: "We are pleased to welcome Oakland into the Saint Cecilia’s family and to ensure the continuity of care for its lovely residents and employment for its staff.

"We look forward to working with Oakland’s staff team, building upon what they have there and hopefully adding some Saint Cecilia’s magic to take the home forward to a bright, new future.

"We know there is work to do at the home and an opportunity to improve, as we have when we have taken on other homes in the past.

"The home faces challenges, but these are challenges that we, as care providers of some 30-plus years, have faced before. We have a track record of turning homes round."

Oakland becomes Saint Cecilia’s second nursing home, joining Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home in Queen Margaret’s Road in Scarborough.

The company also has Saint Cecilia’s and Normanby House care homes and Saint Cecilia’s Day Care centre in Scarborough and the Alba Rose care home in Pickering.

The addition of Oakland, located in in White Point Road in the seaside town, is part of a steady and planned growth for Saint Cecilia’s.

Mr Padgham added: "To survive and prosper in the current economic climate, we believe that the business needs to keep growing and the purchase of Oakland goes towards achieving that aim"

"It might seem that, in a time of great challenge for social care, we are going against the trend but for us it makes sense. It helps us to grow and strengthen the company and also provides opportunities for progression across the group for all our staff.

"This is an exciting move for us and begins an exciting new chapter for Oakland Nursing Home."

The care group won two awards at the Yorkshire and Humberside Great British Care Awards heat, with Donna Henderson winning the Registered Manager Award and Lesley Burr winning the Dignity in Care Award.

Meanwhile, Mr Padgham himself picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Caring UK Awards in Leicester.

For further information on Saint Cecilia's, visit the care group's website at: www.stcecilias.co.uk