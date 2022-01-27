THOUSANDS of graduates are set to receive their degrees in York.

More than 1,600 graduates will celebrate their achievements at graduation ceremonies in York Minster from February 7-11.

The ceremonies will be presided over by chancellor and BBC news presenter Reeta Chakrabarti and the pro chancellor Dame Julia Unwin.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Karen Bryan, said: “These Graduation ceremonies, in York Minster, are a fitting celebration for the Class of 2021. Our graduates have completed their degrees in challenging circumstances during the pandemic, showing first-hand their resilience and commitment to succeed. I am delighted to be able to join their family, friends and university tutors in congratulating them on their hard work and dedication.”

Alongside the presentation of degrees, York St John will be awarding a range of prizes to students for special achievements whilst at university.

This year the university will be presenting the first-ever Institute for Social Justice Student Prize to a graduating student who has shown investment, engagement and understanding of social justice issues through their studies in a manner that has impacted on themselves or the wider community.

Graphic Design student Alissa Morgan is the 2021 winner for her work as a ‘design activist’.

Throughout her course, Alissa combined her passion for design with a desire to make a difference.

Prof Matthew Reason, Director of the Institute of Social Justice, said: “We are aware that one of the biggest social justice impacts that the University will have is through the future choices and careers of our graduates. It is for this reason that we launched the Institute for Social Justice Student Prize.

“Alissa’s work focused on challenging and confronting issues relating to social and environmental justice through the power of graphic design and visual communication. We wish her all the best for the future and are sure she will help bring about the change that we all wish to see in the world.”

Ten graduation ceremonies will take place over five days, to allow for smaller capacities.