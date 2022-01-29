A TOP York hotel closed for two weeks for the first time in its history to undergo its biggest-ever refurbishment.

The £50,000 renovation at Grays Court is a major sign of confidence by owner Helen Heraty who, less than two years ago, feared her business would collapse.

After the first national lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, Helen said the historic hotel - whose annual maintenance costs are £200,000 - was ‘down to the last few thousand pounds’.

“It was a case of ‘can we afford the wages this month?’” she said.

Sarah Czarnecki, strategic partner and director at Grays Court, where rooms cost £220 to £320 a night, said: “If we hadn’t got the £50,000 Government bounceback loan we would have gone under in May 2020.

"We had the one grant for £18,000 from City of York Council but we didn't get anything else because of our rateable value."

Fast forward to 2022, ten bedrooms and public areas at the Grade-I listed property, which dates back in part to 1080, have just been upgraded and redecorated, and essential maintenance work carried out.

Sarah said it was the first time the hotel, now in its 13th year, had closed voluntarily for so long.

Plans are also taking shape for a small wine bar in the Lower Gallery, creating a new job.

“It is all about preserving and looking after the fabric of the building,” said Helen. “It is a huge project just keeping on top of it. We spend over £200,000 a year just on maintenance.”

Looking ahead, Sarah said: “The hotel and restaurant have got the accolades, the pedigree and reputation. What we really want to do this year is remind people that we are a historical landmark.

“Everything in this building is Helen’s inspiration. Her absolute love is hospitality and making people feel special in lovely, sumptuous surroundings. But Grays Court is more than that. We are up-keeping a really important, historical building."

Grays Court was commissioned by the first Norman Archbishop of York to be the official residence for the Treasurers of York Minster.

James I dined at Grays Court with Edmund, Lord Sheffield, the Lord President of the North, and he knighted eight noblemen in the Long Gallery in one evening.

The building also provided a home and sanctuary to the Gray family for 200 years.

The 300m stretch of city walls which bounds Grays Court was donated to the city in 1878 by Edwin Gray, the Lord Mayor of York which is why the property retains the only private access to York’s city walls.

“In a January, given two years of Covid, this renovation just shows the intent," Sarah said.

"This is not just a business. It is a very important part of York’s history. We are not sitting on our hands; we want to keep going and be an important part of York.”

Helen said she was 'excited and positive' about the future.

"There's not a single area of the house we have to worry about now. We have a confidence we haven't had in a long time. We feel we can deliver that wow factor. We don't want anybody to walk out thinking 'that was ok'. It's got to be more than that. It has to be memorable, special.

"People come here with expectations for a special occasion. People invest so much in those few days away, we have a duty not to let them down."

She added: "I feel more optimistic. I think a lot of people will stay in the country which is good for us. York is definitely in people's minds as a destination and it seems to be growing in popularity."