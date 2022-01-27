POLICE have released CCTV images after an increase in the number of suspicious incidents reported in a North Yorkshire village.
There seems to be a pattern where at least two people have been seen on CCTV trying car door handles in Barlby, near Selby. Seven incidents of this nature have been reported in a matter of days – a large number happened last Sunday (January 23).
In response to this, North Yorkshire Police are stepping up patrols in the area which will include officers in high visibility as well as plain clothes.
Inspector Martin Wedgwood, from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "I would urge all residents in Barlby to be vigilant and to follow crime prevention advice to help protect your home and property."
"If you do see anything suspicious, please report it to us on 999 immediately."
Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220014985.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.