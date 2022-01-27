A BUS firm in the East Riding of Yorkshire is working to allow people free travel to and from their Covid-19 vaccine appointments.
Bus company East Yorkshire is working with East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and East Riding of Yorkshire Council to offer the free service to people getting their jabs.
The offer aims to remove another barrier for people who haven’t yet booked their first or second jab or booster, making it easier for those without a car or on low incomes to get to the vaccination centres.
Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s area director, said: “Anything that we can do to encourage people to attend vaccine appointments will help us all get back to normal life quicker, so when the NHS asked us to help them in their mission to get as many people vaccinated as possible, we didn’t hesitate.”
To get free travel to and from a vaccination appointment, all people will have to do is show official proof of an appointment – such as a text, email or letter from NHS Booking – to the driver when they board an East Yorkshire bus.
The free travel offer begins immediately and is only available for travel to and from vaccination centres in the East Riding.
