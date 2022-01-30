STUDENTS from a North Yorkshire college recently hosted an art exhibition at Selby Abbey, showcasing their visions on how to create a more sustainable future.

The exhibition, which ran from January 14 - 20, included a range of artwork from the Selby College’s Higher National Certificate and Diploma Art and Design students, such as graphic communications, fine art and 3D work, as well as photography and moving image.

Elaine Whitehead, subject lead in Art and Design at Selby College, said: “We chose to base the exhibition of the theme of sustainability, as it is a subject which is at the forefront of contemporary artists’ minds.

"As aspiring artists, our students are able to use their talent to raise awareness of global wide and current issues such as sustainability through visual art, which is incredibly inspiring. I couldn’t be prouder of the students and their achievements.”

Student Maddy Driffill displayed her designs to help rebrand holistic therapies company Herbal Hegemone’s packaging to make it more environmentally friendly.

Inspired by a sustainable company, Jess Holland displayed her photography of everyday sustainable products capturing the detail of how recycled materials can still look and do the same as non-environmentally friendly products.

Cameron Stirling’s artwork focused on the impact that humanity is having on the planet, while Joseph Linford’s piece aimed to raise awareness of the cladding crisis.

The exhibition also featured prototypes for a sensory garden to be created within the college's campus by students Hannah Knight, Jorja Wilks and Rosie Maundrill, including a moving image piece to promote the space.

Rosie said: "It was a great experience being able to showcase and share my ideas for a sensory garden at the college. My piece was inspired by a musical bench, which I created by placing a visual of a xylophone alongside a moving and sound piece.

"This meant that attendees at the exhibition were able to interact with the piece both visually and audibly, understanding the vision of what we are trying to create as part of the sensory garden."

The implementation of a water fountain within the sensory garden was also explored within student Jared Robinson’s work.

Through the combined use of analogue images and technology, Bethan Reay transformed old photographs to new, showcasing how old photography can be preserved by using modern technology.

Meanwhile, Paulina Cybartowska’s piece took a different approach, which was designed to make people question where they really belong.

Although the exhibition at Selby Abbey has now finished, it can still can be viewed online at: https://bit.ly/3o3WhDs

The college’s Higher National Certificate and the Higher National Diploma in Art and Design is a two-year programme which is designed to provide learners with specialist vocational grounding in art, design and media.