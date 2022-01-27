OPPOSITION has been voiced to the planned site for a new railway station on the outskirts of York.

Back in December The Press reported that City of York Council compared and evaluated two options for the development in Haxby, with the preferred option being off Towthorpe Road. The alternative was on Station Road.

The evaluation by council officers stated that the Towthorpe Road site has a much stronger case for the station location.

But at a subsequent meeting of Haxby Town Counil last month, local councillors said they thought the proposed location, on Towthorpe Road, which is a country lane in the green belt, was not ideal and that a third option should be considered adjacent to the York outer ringroad, which had been in an original council options report.

They agreed that, in the event of the decision to place the station on Towthorpe Road, town councillors should work closely with City of York officials to 'mitigate any potential negative impact on residents and users, to ensure the best outcome' for residents.

Posting on their Facebook yesterday (January 26) the council said: "The Haxby and Wigginton Neighbourhood planning committee, submitted details to the project team at an early stage in the process, which includes consideration of locating the station by the A1237 as opposed to the alternative options. This contribution would generate benefits for the city of York supporting an integrated transport strategy with buses, trains, pedestrians and cyclists.

"Further public consultation will take place this Spring and the council looks forward to hearing the views from residents on this contentious issue.

"Haxby Town Council would welcome the opportunity to engage with the project team as the plan progresses."

City of York Council officers have already put the case for the Towthorpe Road site.

Considerations included the ownership of the land, deliverability within the Department for Transport’s required timescales, potential connectivity, and ease of access.

The adjacent land on Towthorpe Road is also larger for facilities such as car parking, and is located further away from the nearby primary school.

Back in December York council leader Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “I look forward to working with the local community, Network Rail, and the Department for Transport to move forward this major project and ensure that Haxby station is delivered to the benefit of the local area as well as the wider city.”

Cllr Edward Pearson, councillor for Haxby and Wigginton ward, added: “The new station would provide direct access to the rail network for thousands of local residents from Haxby, Wigginton, and surrounding communities. This means improved access to new employment, business and leisure opportunities, increasing connectivity for our part of York, and providing faster, more efficient, and sustainable travel.

“The preferred site has clear benefits; however we are aware some residents have legitimate concerns over localised impacts, so we welcome further consultation to listen to local residents and identify opportunities to mitigate these concerns and make Haxby station a real community asset.”