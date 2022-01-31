ESSENTIAL funding has been secured for a specialist charity.
Survive is a charity that specialises in helping survivors of sexual violence rebuild their lives.
They have recently received a grant from Postcode Neighbourhood Trust of just under £20,000 so that they can continue their contribution of specialist services to survivors.
Survive offers support work and counselling to adults throughout York and wider North Yorkshire who have experienced sexual violence.
CEO Mags Godderidge said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this grant. Since the start of the pandemic, demand for our specialist services has increased significantly.
“This grant will help Survive help even more survivors rebuild their lives, relationships and reach their potential and help Survive continue to deliver a safe, quality service.”
To enquire about support from Survive, people should call 01904 638813 or go to www.survive-northyorks.org.uk/ for information online.
The charity also offers specialist support from 4pm-8pm on Monday’s and Tuesday’s.
