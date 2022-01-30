PLANS to transform three town centres in North Yorkshire are moving forward after members of the county council’s executive gave their unanimous backing earlier this week.

The £42 million package of transport improvements is an investment to enhance the town centres of Selby, Harrogate and Skipton. The plan aims to connect more people with the places they want to go by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport - and by doing so, it aims to bring a vital economic boost to each of the areas.

Earlier this week, North Yorkshire County Council's executive gave their backing to preparing detailed designs and final business cases for each scheme.

Speaking on the schemes, county councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "This is about making these town centres more accessible and welcoming, and the many benefits that can bring. All three schemes are intended to bring a range of improvements.

"This project is a great example of working together to deliver benefits to residents and businesses. We have listened and responded to feedback from the public consultations and are confident people will be pleased with the results."

In Selby, the proposals include improved station frontage and links to the town centre, Selby Abbey and nearby bus station, as well as improved walking and cycling links to major redevelopment sites.

In Harrogate, there are proposals for improved railway and bus station frontages with better access for walking and cycling, improved facilities for walking and cycling in the town centre and improvements to public spaces in the town.

The schemes are being delivered by North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council, Selby District Council and Craven District Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: “The scheme for Harrogate offers a fantastic opportunity to secure the largest investment for the town centre in almost 30 years and will create a regionally significant and exemplar gateway with outstanding public realm.

"I’m delighted the scheme has taken another step forward and I look forward to seeing the final detailed design that will create a 21st century sustainable travel network that supports economic growth for the region and something people can be proud."

The schemes are being funded by the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund, which is designed to transform gateways to towns and cities across the region by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

North Yorkshire’s proposals aim to increase people’s access to jobs, education, healthcare and leisure facilities, encourage sustainable travel, reduce car journeys, improve public health and wellbeing and create a higher-quality environment in each area.