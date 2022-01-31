THE COVID crisis hit some businesses harder than others.

For York beauty firm Gloots, which specialises in face and body treatments, the pandemic meant that overnight they were suddenly unable to trade.

But almost two years on, the business is looking good - in new premises in Haxby and offering new, exciting treatments.

So well done to Gloots owner Jacqueline Brown - who is our well-deserved Trader of the week.

If you would like to nominate a York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us what makes you special - you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/

This is the Gloots story...

How long has the business been going?

Gloots Face and Body Therapies has been operating for 12 years. After lockdown, they moved from The Haven in Hopgrove, York, to 12 Windmill Way, Haxby, which has a larger treatment room and free off-street parking.

What does it sell?

A soothing and tranquil space allowing clients 'me-time'. On the menu is a range of Dermalogica innovative treatments. All treatments are tailored to suit each client's needs. All areas of skin care and massage are covered - using quality and sustainable brands and award-winning technologies. Clients can book in for a selection of non invasive skin treatments such as microdermabrasion and microcurrent muscle re-eduction face lift. New for 2022 is Nano Needling which promotes collagen production, refines skin surface, improves acne scarring, wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and rosacea.

Treatment room at Gloots

Tell us why this business is special?

Jacqueline brings more than 12 years of experience and knowledge having attained two degrees and is a fully qualified Dermalogica Skin Expert. Gloots offers the perfect place to refresh and rejuvenate - in the heart of Haxby.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

It has been a very tumultuous and unsettling two years. The Covid-19 pandemic hit, and literally overnight rendered the business unable to trade.

So Jacqueline set up an online shop to help clients get the products that they needed. The team did doorstep deliveries using contactless payment methods. They ran regular virtual skin consultations and masterclasses using a variety of media platforms.

Almost two years later, the business is back on its feet, in different premises and in a re-growth phase. With lots of new and exciting products, technologies and treatments.

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

Listed number 2 on TripAdvisor with a certificate of excellence in Spa and Wellness in York and awarded Top Rated 2021 with over 780 reviews on Treatwell.

What is your favourite story about this business?

The name! Jacqueline explains: "The reason why I called my business Gloots is simply the reason why you are asking, it’s intriguing, people ask me all the time 'why Gloots?'. And I say because you are more likely to remember my business now that we have talked about it! I just made my business name up myself - it’s a twist on gluteus maximus the largest and most powerful muscle in the body."

Find out more at: www.gloots.co.uk

Be our next Trader of the week

If you would like to nominate your favourite York trader - or perhaps you run a local business and want to tell us your story - you can tell us more via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/