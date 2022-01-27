YORK is due to mark the 70 years that the Queen has been on the throne with a gun salute.
Sunday, February 6 is the Accession Day, which is the 70th anniversary date that Queen Elizabeth was coronated in 1952.
To celebrate Accession Day, a 21-gun Royal Salute will be fired at the Museum Gardens in York on Monday, February 7, at 12pm, hosted by the fourth Infantry Brigade and HQ North East.
The British Army Band Catterick will march through the city arriving at the Museum Gardens for 11.35am, and provide the music for the event.
The three Light Guns will be operated by the Thirsk-based fourth Regiment Royal Artillery, known as the North East Gunners.
Colonel Michael Taylor MBE, Chinook Team Leader and Colonel Nigel Rhodes, Deputy Commander fourth Brigade with attend.
The event is due to finish at 12.20pm.
Public are welcomed to view the Gun Salute from the Museum Gardens.
