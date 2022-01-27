A YORK-based firm has been named as one of the UK's top employers for the third year.

The Top Employers Institute has recognised London North Eastern Railway (LNER) among the 2022 top employers for its excellent work in areas including employee health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, work environment and performance development.

The certification showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, demonstrating it through excellent HR policies and people practices.

LNER's headquarters are in York and runs trains from London King’s Cross along the East Coastline mainline to Aberdeen and Inverness.

The company has more than 3,000 employees working across the railway, stations, engineering and support functions.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “Our people are the foundation of what we do as a business, and we are passionate about creating the best possible employee experience for our colleagues to ensure we can ultimately provide the very best experience for our customers.

"To be recognised as a top employer for the third year in a row is an achievement we are extremely proud to receive.

"The award celebrates our commitment to making LNER a great place to work.”

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, certifying organisations based on the participation and results of their HR best practices survey.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, which has certified 1,857 organisations in 123 countries or regions, said: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, LNER has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace.

"It continues to meet the challenges of the changing world of work, while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of its workforce.

"We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as top employers this year.”

Other top employers include McLaren Racing, Lidl Great Britain Ltd, Securitas Security Services UK and NHS Professionals.