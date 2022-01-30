A BREWERY in North Yorkshire has released its annual 2022 cask beer calendar, detailing the limited-edition ales that will be launched each month.
This year marks Black Sheep Brewery’s 30th birthday, and to commemorate the milestone, the team have chosen a blend of classic British beers and modern, craft styles as part of its limited edition 2022 releases.
The Masham-based brewery has also chosen to bring back fan favourites such as Velo and Blitzen, whilst Pathmaker, a beer inspired by the brewery's founder, Paul Theakston, makes a welcome return.
Charlene Lyons, chief executive at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “2022 marks a momentous year for Black Sheep Brewery - and we don’t plan on doing things by halves.
“We’ve worked hard to develop a series of seasonal cask beers that we think our customers will love and that perfectly encapsulate both the time of year as well as the Black Sheep ethos."
Black Sheep’s seasonal cask ales will be available to on-trade customers in pubs across the country.
The release of the seasonal calendar marks the first in a number of activities that the brewery have planned to celebrate their 30th anniversary, with more events and campaigns due to be announced shortly.
