THIS week marks the 25th year of the unsolved missing person case of a Harrogate nurse and mum of two.

On Friday, January 24, 1997, Marsha Wray, then 38, who worked at Harrogate District Hospital, was taking her two children to a primary school in Harrogate, which was just around the corner from their home.

But this would be the last time that her children Philippa, then nine, and Robert, then six, or anybody else would see her.

However her red Metro car was spotted at Nidd George in Knaresborough in the days after her disappearance, and was later found in Headingley, Leeds, though whoever moved it also remains a mystery.

Her husband, Colin Wray, said she had told him she was going away for a few days.

Mr Wray, who has always protested his innocence, told The Press in 1999: "I told them absolutely everything I could think of, gave a voluntary blood sample and access to all our medical records.

"They have searched our home from top to bottom and a lot of property has been taken away, the garden has been dug up and they took all our financial records for inspection.

"We've still got her car in the drive and her belongings are still in the house.

"The children and I have co-operated throughout the police inquiry. Obviously I want answers so that we can get on with our lives."

North Yorkshire Police had renewed hopes for in 2013 with the launch of its Major Crime Unit based in Harrogate, with a team specialising in major crimes such as murder, kidnap, and rape.

Police said at the time that it would shed a fresh light on cold cases such as Marsha Wray and the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence, the York chef who vanished in 2009.

However Detective Supt Malyn, who worked on the intensive investigations into Marsha's case said in 2013 that no vital evidence had been unearthed, yet remained 'determined' to provide answers to Mrs Wray’s family and friends.

However despite the ongoing investigations over the past two decades, searches, and public appeals, police have not discovered what happened to Marsha.

North Yorkshire Police are not currently reviewing the investigation or issuing any fresh appeals.

Adam Harland, of North Yorkshire Police’s Cold Case Review Team, said: “The case surrounding the death of Marsha Wray has been reviewed on previous occasions.

“Despite extensive investigations and appeals, the case remains open.

“We are open to any new information leading to evidence in relation to the case.”

"Anyone with information who has not yet come forward can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1, or email coldcasereviewunit@northyorkshire.police.uk."