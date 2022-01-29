A POPULAR dance group in East Riding is returning this year with some top new pieces on display.
East Riding Youth Dance Platform will be back on stage on Sunday February 13 at 6pm at Bridlington Spa to perform their brand new dance pieces.
The past 12 weeks have seen dance artists work with groups based in Beverley, Bridlington, Pocklington, Withernsea and Riverside Special School, all devising an exciting array of dances.
Nicola Dixon, arts development officer, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the young people back to the stage. It is a great opportunity for young people from across the area to dance, perform and learn from each other.”
East Riding Youth Dance’s senior dance group, County Company, will be performing two pieces. One of them, ‘Combustion,’ is based on the idea that people face a constant battle and are consumed by the world around them every day.
The evening show welcomes Dazl, a community dance group from Leeds, who will bring with them their infectious combination of enthusiasm, energy and commitment to the stage.
Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £3.50 for concessions. They can be purchased from the Bridlington Spa box office or by visiting the venue's website.
