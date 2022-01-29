YORK is one of the most vegan friendly cities in the UK, according to a recent study.
The research from Student Beans shows York to be the sixth most vegan-friendly city in the UK due to having a high percentage of restaurants in the city offering vegan options. But, the city narrowly missed out on the top five spots for having only 15 Uber Eats restaurants offering vegan options in the city.
Edinburgh has been ranked as the best city for vegans in the UK. Plant-based eaters won’t be short of options in this city with 642 vegan restaurants and 42 UberEats options delivering vegan food.
With 135 vegan eat-in restaurants available, Chester comes out as one of the best places to eat out if you’re vegan. The city missed out on the top spot due to only having nine plant-based Uber Eats options.
When travelling to Northern Ireland, visitors shouldn’t count on getting any vegan food delivered. Newry, Armagh, and Derry all lack in this area, housing no plant-based UberEats delivery services at all.
According to the research, 1.5 million people in the UK are now following a vegan diet for the benefit of their health and the planet.
