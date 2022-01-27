EMERGENCY services are warning residents to expect a lot of activity on a major road in York today (January 27).
North Yorkshire Police said that they are taking part in a training exercise in York today.
A spokesman for the force said: "We’ll be taking part in a training exercise at the Imphal Barracks on Fulford Road, York today, along with our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
"Don’t be alarmed if you see a large police and fire presence at the location from around 9.30am onwards.
"Exercises like this are all part of our essential training to make sure we and our fellow emergency services partners are ready for anything."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.