A POPULAR running event in North Yorkshire which took place in December has raised funds for two local charities - including a hospice.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice received £3,146 from the Krampus Ball at the Met Lounge after the Whitby Krampus Run - and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary was given the proceeds raised during the parade street collection, which came to £1,108.
Event organiser, Laurence Mitchell, said: “It’s been a difficult time for charities over the past couple of years to be able to raise funds in the usual way, so we were delighted that Whitby Krampus Run could go ahead as planned on December 4. We all pulled together to create such a memorable day."
Meanwhile, Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are so grateful for the continued support of everyone involved in the Whitby Krampus Run. It is a spectacular event which captures people’s imagination.
“This donation will go straight towards patient care to ensure that our services can be provided free of charge to those who need them, day and night, 365 days a year.”
Plans for the next Whitby Krampus Run are already under way, with the date set for December 3, 2022.
