For people who missed their annual visit to the pantomime I would recommend that - for the sum of £159 per annum - they can watch a programme on a Wednesday called PMQs.
Basically two opposing leaders hurl abuse at each about who drank wine at a party or who drank beer from a doorway. They are aided in this by hundreds of children dressed as adults who cheer or boo and wave little pieces of paper to attract attention.
The final piece of the pantomime is quantified by so-called experts who make it obvious they are prejudiced to one particular side.
All this is broadcast to a worldwide audience by our so-called renowned broadcaster, the BBC.
Is there any need to pursue this debacle any further?
TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.