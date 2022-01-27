For people who missed their annual visit to the pantomime I would recommend that - for the sum of £159 per annum - they can watch a programme on a Wednesday called PMQs.

Basically two opposing leaders hurl abuse at each about who drank wine at a party or who drank beer from a doorway. They are aided in this by hundreds of children dressed as adults who cheer or boo and wave little pieces of paper to attract attention.

The final piece of the pantomime is quantified by so-called experts who make it obvious they are prejudiced to one particular side.

All this is broadcast to a worldwide audience by our so-called renowned broadcaster, the BBC.

Is there any need to pursue this debacle any further?

TJ Ryder, Huntsmans Walk, Acomb