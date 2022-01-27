Poppleton now has two trains an hour to York, Harrogate and Leeds. Bad news - train operators Northern won’t put up posters, nor make small timetables available. And station display screens show faults.

Thankfully, public spirited folk at the Railway Nursery put up some notices. But what of other stations on the line?

Arrogant rail companies should realise that many users do not have smart phones. Whatever happened to ideals of public service?

Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York

 