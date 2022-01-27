Poppleton now has two trains an hour to York, Harrogate and Leeds. Bad news - train operators Northern won’t put up posters, nor make small timetables available. And station display screens show faults.
Thankfully, public spirited folk at the Railway Nursery put up some notices. But what of other stations on the line?
Arrogant rail companies should realise that many users do not have smart phones. Whatever happened to ideals of public service?
Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.