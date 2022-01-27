Why are the anti-motorist section of City of York Council wasting all this money on making supposedly ‘safe travel lanes’ for pedestrians and cyclists on one road when, while by spending hardly a penny, they could increase the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists all over York?
The solution is make ALL cyclists at ALL TIMES wear hi-vis clothing, have working front and rear lights, a working horn or bell, use lanes where provided and comply with the Highway Code.
Simples. If they do this, both pedestrians and motorists would give more respect to cyclists, and increase their safety accordingly.
Such equipment costs less than ten pounds and perhaps the council should fund this rather than causing more congestion and chaos at astronomical cost. Just a thought.
Phill Thomas, Brecksfields, Skelton, York
