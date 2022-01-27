A LITTLE girl was reunited with her mum after firefighters had to be called in to a village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to Lilac Avenue in Appleton Roebuck near Tadcaster at about 1.15pm yesterday (January 26).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Tadcaster responded to reports of a small child accidentally locked inside a car.
Posting a photo on Twitter, Tadcaster firefighters said: "Firefighter Tobin sprung into action whilst the crew managed to gain access and reunite the little one with her mummy."
