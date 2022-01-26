Prince Andrew has demanded a trial by jury in a civil sex case with Virginia Giuffre.

A legal document filed in the US shows he will not settle the case brought forward by Giuffre.

In the 11-page document, submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, lawyers for Andrew sets out a series of defences “without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing”.

“Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint," it reads.

It also states that the vase should be dismissed as Ms Giuffre is a permanent resident of Australia and by entering an agreeing with Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 she “waived the claims now asserted in the complaint”.

Prince Andrew. Credit: PA

On January 12 a US judge dismissed a motion by Andrew’s legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager.

Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case after hearing cases from lawyers of both the Duke and Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke's legal team asked for the lawsuit in New York to be dismissed after Ms Giuffre waived her right to sue when she signed a $500,000 settlement agreement with Epstein.

He was stripped of royal titles and patronages by the Queen in January, meaning he can no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness'.