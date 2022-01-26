FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a van on fire in a village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.45pm today (January 26) to Wiggington on the outskirts of York after reports that a vehicle was on fire.
A spokesman for the service said: " York crews from Huntington and Acomb responded to a van fire.
"Crews used four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to put the fire out.
"The cause was accidental and believed to have been an electrical fault within the cab.
"Thankfully no one was injured."
